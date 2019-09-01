JoAnn Bell Gregory, a resident of Dothan, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was 87. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Gross officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home from 10-11 am on Wednesday. JoAnn was born January 10th, 1932 in Fyffe, Alabama as the middle daughter of Lee and Zula Bell. She was Valedictorian of her high school graduation class and matriculated to Tuscaloosa, where she attended The University of Alabama and graduated with honors with her Bachelors and Masters Degree. JoAnn and her husband Bill were longtime residents of Dothan, Al where they raised their family. They attended First Baptist Church where she was a long serving Sunday School Teacher of high school girls. JoAnn taught Western Civilization at Wallace College and loved the interaction with both faculty and students. She later opened an antique store called Timeless Antiques that she enjoyed working at. She was active in her community serving on The Houston County Personnel Board, WMU, Dothan Service League, Garden Club, and on the board of Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, she loved her friends fellowship, gardening, traveling, needlepointing, and living her faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Zula Bell, by her loving husband William Wyatt "Bill" Gregory, Jr. and her older sister Lee Dell Barnes. Surviving family are her sons, William Wyatt "Greg" Gregory,lll (wife Vicky), and Stafford Lee Gregory (wife Deannie); her sister, Maudellen Welch; and her grandchildren, Will Gregory, Meaghan Gregory, Walker Gregory, Erin Gregory, and Tyl Gregory. She had numerous nieces and nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to The First Baptist Church in Dothan, AL or Dothan Area Botanical Gardens in her memory. A special thanks to Dr. Frank Crockett, to Day Springs Hospice, and her wonderful caregivers, Sharon Buie, Tasharah Thomas, Betty Wright, Hattie Jones, Shirley Walker, and Janet Samson. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
