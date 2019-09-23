Inez Griffin Ms. Inez Griffin, age 68 of Dothan, AL passed away on September 16, 2019; visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 11:00 AM at the St. Peter Community Church; burial will be follow at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.