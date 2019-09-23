Inez Griffin Ms. Inez Griffin, age 68 of Dothan, AL passed away on September 16, 2019; visitation will be Monday, September 23, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 11:00 AM at the St. Peter Community Church; burial will be follow at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

