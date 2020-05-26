Marjorie W. Griffin Marjorie W. Griffin, 93, passed away on May 22, 2020. Marjorie and her husband, Bailey, were groundbreaking members of Trinity Presbyterian Church and were very involved in the church for many years. She taught at Minnie T. Heard Elementary and Girard Junior High in the 1950's and 1960's. She and Bailey developed many wonderful life long friends from the church and neighborhood, including the Dasingers, Lanes, Dendys, Holders, McAlilies, Hands, Joneses, Colemans, and many more. We're very sorry if we've left anyone out. A small family graveside service will be held at Memory Hill. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Rd. Loganville, GA 30052. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Inc. of Lawrencevile, GA 770-466-1544
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.