Marjorie W. Griffin Marjorie W. Griffin, 93, passed away on May 22, 2020. Marjorie and her husband, Bailey, were groundbreaking members of Trinity Presbyterian Church and were very involved in the church for many years. She taught at Minnie T. Heard Elementary and Girard Junior High in the 1950's and 1960's. She and Bailey developed many wonderful life long friends from the church and neighborhood, including the Dasingers, Lanes, Dendys, Holders, McAlilies, Hands, Joneses, Colemans, and many more. We're very sorry if we've left anyone out. A small family graveside service will be held at Memory Hill. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Rd. Loganville, GA 30052. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Inc. of Lawrencevile, GA 770-466-1544

