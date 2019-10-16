Porter Grady Griffin, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his residence. He was 67. Celebration of Life services will be held at 3 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charles Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5-7 pm. Mr. Griffin was born on August 20, 1952 in Houston County and lived in Dothan most of his life. He worked with GTE and later with Sony for several years before contracting with the US Postal Service as a highway contract driver. Mr. Griffin was a hardworking family man and passed on his strong work ethics to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed life and loved to travel and visit new places, never the same place twice. He never met a stranger and his strong faith in God made him a passionate giver and a great family provider. Mr. Griffin was a member of Dothan Community Church and sang with the Ashford Community Men's Chorus. He was a wonderful man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Gracie Bell Griffin and by his brother, Carl Griffin. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 25 years, Linda Holmes Griffin; his 2 daughters, Sabrina (Jeffery) McNealy and Yolanda Pujoue; his 2 sons, Joseph Norwood and DeJarvis Norwood; his grandchildren, Jacquetta Patrick, Kasaun Griffin, Wayn'Darious Barr, DeJarvis Norwood, Jacques Griffin, LaJarvis Norwood, Diamond Bigham, Kylah Pujoue, and Jalen McNealy; his great grandchild, Rain Isabella Santiago; his brothers, Clinton (Cynthia) Green, Mack (Carolyn) Griffin, and Randy Griffin; his sisters, Annie Armstrong, Annette (Lester) Clark, Gennette Guillory, and Charlotte Storr; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff with Encompass Health Hospice for their compassion and concern during this difficult time. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
