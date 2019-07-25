Ms. Shaquonda Sharvett Griffin, age 29, of Dothan, AL passed away on Jul 20, 2019; visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 11 AM at the Georgett L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.