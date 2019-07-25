Ms. Shaquonda Sharvett Griffin, age 29, of Dothan, AL passed away on Jul 20, 2019; visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 11 AM at the Georgett L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

