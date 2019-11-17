James Walter (Jim) Griggs, a resident of Abbeville, died early Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. He was 87. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 18, 2019, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Minister Bob Blalock officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakey Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Monday at the mortuary in Headland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals For Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Mr. Griggs was born and reared in the Oakey Grove Community of Henry County, son of the late Willie D. Griggs and Aileen Moring Griggs. He was a graduate of Abbeville High School and received a B. S. Degree in Agricultural Education from Auburn University. While a student at Auburn, he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. Mr. Griggs was retired as the owner and operator of Griggs Adjustment & Appraisal in Dothan. He was a member of the Abbeville Church of Christ and a former member of the Westgate Church of Christ. Mr. Griggs was member of the Browns Crossroads Masonic Lodge No 529 and was also a Shriner. He was a former member of the Mobile and Dothan Lions Clubs and was awarded the Melvin Jones Award for service and longevity. In earlier years, Mr. Griggs served as President of the Claims Association of Alabama. Surviving relatives include his wife, Sara Roberts Griggs; a son, James R. "Jim" Griggs (Renae), a sister, Betty Griggs Ingram, all of Abbeville; two grandchildren, James Watson "Jim" Griggs (Stephanie), and Eric Griggs (Lauren); four great-grandchildren, Eli Griggs, Luca Griggs, Remy Griggs and Jesse Griggs. Serving as active pallbearers will be Jim Griggs, Eric Griggs, Edward Hall, Sonny Pybus, Spencer Pybus, Roger Stokes, Tommy Pelham and Ray Robinson. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
