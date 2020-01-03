Mr. James Warren Griggs, of Fort Rucker, Alabama and formerly of Ozark, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Flowers Hospital. He was 81 years old. Funeral services for Mr. Griggs will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Brother Ken Beard officiating. Interment will follow at 3:45 P.M. Saturday in Dothan City Cemetery with Full Military Honors, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Saturday from 12:30 P.M. until service time. Mr. Griggs was born June 4, 1938 in Dothan, Alabama to the late Irby John Griggs and Gladys Casey Griggs. He served in the United States Army for twenty years, retiring as an electronics technician. Following his military service, he worked with Radio Shack and with Muzak Background Music Systems. He enjoyed traveling and working with the sound equipment at Ewell Bible Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 41 years, Martha Sue Woodham Griggs; and one grandchild, Little William. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Myers Griggs; two daughters and sons-in-law, Delores and Michael Collins of Augusta, Georgia, Edna and Phillip Austin of Ozark; grandchildren, Jamie and Stephen Collins, Ben and Brittany George, and J. R. and Jimbo Austin. Ten great grandchildren also survive. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Griggs, Mr. James Warren
