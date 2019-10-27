Dewey Lee Wesley Grimes, a resident of Headland, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was 72. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Ricky King and Jeff Brewer officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-6 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

