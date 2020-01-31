Rev. Larry E. Grimm, 77, of New Brockton, AL departed this life Monday, January 27, 2020 at Baptist Hospital South in Montgomery, Alabama. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. John Granger and Rev. Jerry Potter, Jr. officiating. Committal services with Military honors will follow in the New Brockton City Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Survivors: Daughter - Michelle Grimm, Knoxville, TN, Daughter - Christine Bennett, New Brockton, AL, Son - John A. Grimm, Melbourne, FL, Brother - LeRoy Grimm, Conway Springs, KS and 6 Grandchildren. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Grimm family.
Grimm, Rev. Larry E.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
Hayes Funeral Home
431 East Davis
Elba, AL 36323
Feb 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Hayes Funeral Chapel
Feb 1
Burial
Saturday, February 1, 2020
New Brockton City Cemetery
