Mother Josephine Grimsley, 88, of Dothan, formerly of Columbia, AL, funeral services will be Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 at 11 am at True Church EPC in Columbia, AL. The family will receive freinds from 9 am until 11 am at the church. Interment will follow at Gloris Temple cemetery on Hwy 95 N in Haleburg, AL with Horace Williams directing. Visitation will be today from 4-6 pm at the mortuary.
To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Grimsley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.