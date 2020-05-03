Rebecca Groves of New Brockton, AL passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. She was 49. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Groves. Survivors include her children, Jody Ryan Winfrey, New Brockton, AL, Dylan James Winfrey, New Brockton, AL, Jeremy Scott Chappell, Chancellor, AL; mother, Linda Groves, Columbia, SC; sister, Michelle Poth (Trista), Enterprise, AL; brother, Scott Groves (Chris), Atlanta, GA. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

