Mrs. Elizabeth (Ellen) Griffen Grybos, 76, a resident of Ozark, died Friday, August 2, 2019. There will be no public services for Mrs. Grybos. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com Mrs. Grybos was born March 26, 1943 in Quaker Springs, New York to the late Fredrick Griffen and Elizabeth Blood Griffen. She moved to Alabama in 2006. Ellen loved her cats and loved to play bingo and slot machines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Buster Ferry; her step-son, Lawrence Grybos; and her brother, Clark Griffen. Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Grybos of Ozark; four sons, Dean Ferry of Ozark, Alabama, Edgar Griffen (Laurie) of Hudson Falls, New York, Matthew Ferry of Ozark, Alabama, and Buster Ferry of Plattsburgh, New York. Fourteen grandchildren also survive.
