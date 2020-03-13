After a long and arduous battle with exasperated COPD, rheumatoid arthritis and pneumonia, Bonnie Gunter, 57, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:35 AM. Friends and family are invited and encouraged to attend the viewing on Saturday from 1 PM to 4 PM and funeral services on Sunday at 3 PM. Services will be held at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Immediately following the viewing Saturday, we will be celebrating her birthday which is Sunday as well as a Celebration of Life. www.wardwilson.com

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
Mar 15
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
3:00PM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
