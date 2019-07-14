Thomas Gurthie, age 78 of Headland died Saturday morning, July 13, 2019 at his residence under the care of Covenant Hospice, surrounded by his family. Complete arrangements and survivors will be announced by Family First Funeral & Cremation Care.
