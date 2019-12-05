Mrs. Anna Myers Hagler Mrs. Anna Myers Hagler of Hartford passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. She was 85. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Bryan Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to Union Baptist Church cemetery fund. Mrs. Hagler was born December 3, 1934 in Indianna to the late Helen Frances Stillwell. She enjoyed people and spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Hagler made many new friends at the Hartford Retirement Village and Hartford Nursing Home. She was a member of Union Baptist Church and enjoyed her church family. In addition to her mother her husband, James Harold Hagler and her son, John Paul Hagler preceded her in death. Survivors include two sons: Jeffrey Anderson and Ramon Anderson; two sisters-in-law: Sarah Hagler Kelly (Max) and Gwendolyn Hagler Seeliger (Clarence); three nieces: Vanessa Epperson (Joe), Cynthis Seifert (Chris) and Katherine Entzminger (Bryan); numerous great nieces and nephews. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
