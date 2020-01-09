Blanche Elizabeth Hall, 91, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Wesley Place in Dothan. She was born on May 11, 1928 in Houston County to the late Oscar William Jackson and Donie Elizabeth (Cochran) Jackson. Funeral Service 2 PM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 1 PM until service time, burial to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Hubert Hall, six brothers and three sisters. Survivors include many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the Sanders Unit at Wesley Place, Kindred Hospice, Cherie Wilson and family.
Hall, Blanche
