Mrs. Geraldine (Jerry) Hall passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 94. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Alderman and Pastor Donnie Hussey officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 A.M. Monday, one hour prior to the service. She was born September 1, 1924 in Houston County, Alabama, to the late Charley Espy Kirksey and Lillie Mae Robinson Kirksey. Her early education began in a rural, one-room school named Jeffcoat School. A 1942 graduate of Ashford High School, located in Ashford, Alabama, she worked as a clerk-typist at Ft. Benning, Georgia, before entering the U.S. Navy (WAVES). She went through Boot Camp at Hunter College, Bronx, New York, and Hospital Corps School located at U.S. Naval Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland. She worked a few weeks in the naval hospital in Jacksonville, Florida before being sent to Parris Island, South Carolina, to handle Naval Officer records in the Post Dispensary. At the end of World War II, she was discharged as Petty Officer, Second Class. She married her first and only love, whom she had met while she was still in high school, James B. Hall, "J.B." or "Jimmie". They moved to Nashville, Tennessee to attend Free Will Baptist College (now Welch College). She received a B.A. from the Bible College, B.S. and M.A. degrees from George Peabody for Teachers in Nashville (now George Peabody for Teachers of Vanderbilt University), and correspondence work with University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia. After serving as a dietician during her senior year at the Bible College, she started teaching and attending Peabody College. In addition to these responsibilities, she served in other "fil-in" capacities such as the Dean's secretary and bookkeeper. She was a member of Gideon's International Auxiliary, DAV Auxiliary, NRA, listed in 1972 volume of Outstanding Educators of America, and served as a volunteer at Southeast Alabama Medical Center, Dothan, Alabama. She had many hobbies, but chiefly knitting, crocheting, working in ceramics, and reading. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and taught Sunday School classes most of her adult life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 and a half years (J.B. Hall); her brothers Charles Hayes Kirksey, who was killed in Normandy, France during World War II and Buren Rudolph Kirksey; her sisters, Joan Meredith Davenport, Maxine McDonald, Katie Nell Kirksey, and Carrie Belle Long. Survivors include one sister Faye Dukes (Derrell), many cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 1461 Timbers Drive, Dothan, Alabama 36301 or Welch College, 1045 Bison Trail, Gallatin, TN 37066.
