Services for Harry (Lee) Hall, 61 of Mobile, AL will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 AM at his home church of Christ United Methodist Church in Mobile, AL. Lee passed away on December 20, 2019 in Thomasville, GA from injuries sustained in an automobile accident that occurred on December 1, 2019. Lee was born on September 24, 1958 in Dothan, AL to the late Bob Hall (surviving wife Christie) and Janice Weathers Hall Hollis. Lee was a graduate of Houston Academy in Dothan, AL class of 1976. He was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and spreading Christmas cheer, all year long. Lee was a friend to many and enjoyed helping others as much as he could, through services and small acts of kindness. Lee is survived by his two daughters of Mobile, AL: Courtney Hall Hammons (husband Jonathan) and Caroline Lynn Hall (fiancé Cal Keating), and their mother Sheryll Yeager Hall. Fiancé, Glorida Walden (daughters Karlee and Morgan). Brother, Robert Bruce Hall of Dothan, AL (wife Anne). Nieces and nephew, Meredith Hall, Mason Hall, and Madeline Hall Barfield (husband Jamie). Lee was a Dothan, AL native with a number of family members throughout Dothan, AL and Columbus, GA. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Emmaus Ministry, where he was an active Lay Leader, or Celebrate Recovery. Allen & Allen Funeral Home 229-226-6331
Hall, Harry "Lee"
Service information
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Christ United Methodist Church
6101 Grelot Rd.
Mobile, AL 36609
