Mary Gladys Exum Hall, age 96, of Dothan passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the home of her daughter Barbara. She was born on June 15, 1923 in Houston County to the late Bascom and Carrie Exum. She was raised by her grandmother Naomie Exum. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Sowell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. She will be buried at Memphis Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, husband: Noah Hall, son; Wayne Hall, brothers: Dorman, Hubert, and Lavone Exum, sisters; Carolyn Kirkland and Miriam Shiver. She is survived by her daughter: Barbara Tipton, daughter-in-law; Pat Hall, granddaughters: Robin, DeDe, Lamesa; grandsons: Bruce, Michael, and Greg, seven great-grandchildren, six great-great- grandchildren; special sister-in-law: Kathleen Exum; special niece and nephew: Patsy and Gerald Andrews; special friends: Joe and Ruby McNeil, Bob and Mamie Tipton; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Kindred Hospice: Karen, Allison, Linda, Anthony, Ivory, Joanne, Miriam, Darlene, and Valerie.

