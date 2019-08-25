Mary Nell (Granger) Hall, a lifelong resident of Ashford, Alabama and recently at Westside Terrace in Dothan since 2011, passed away early Friday morning, August 23, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. Mary was 90 years old. Private Graveside and Burial Services were held on Saturday, August 24th, at Rocky Creek Methodist Church with Pastor Dean Moore officiating. There will be a Life Celebration for Mary Hall at Westside Terrace for her Westside Family on Monday, August 26th, at 2:00 pm. Also there will be another Family and Friends Life Celebration/Family Reunion in the Fall. Details for this event will follow as soon as finalized. Mrs. Hall was a member of the Ashford United Methodist Church and active in the Women's Sunday School Class there. Mary was the daughter of the late John Daniel Granger and Mary Pauline Womack Granger. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Horace Dean (Buddy) Hall; and two brothers: John S. (Sammy) Granger and Max R. Granger both of Florida. Survivors include her son: Stephen Allan Hall (Lee) of Ashford, AL; her sister: Melissa L. (Granger) Stidham of Summerfield, FL; her brother: Larry W. Granger (Martha) of Plant City, FL; her granddaughter: Serah Ann Hall of Ashford, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was a very special person, she shared what God had given her. Her faith, love, compassion, and talent were beyond compare. She was the quintessential southern lady, as those who knew her can attest. We are the poorer for her passing even though it was for the best. We take comfort in knowing she will be welcomed at Heaven's gate by those who departed before her and welcomed by their warm embrace. www.wardwilson.com
