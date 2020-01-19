Ms. Arlette Holley Hall, age 90, died Friday, January 17, 2020 in Hartford Health Care. She was born in Crenshaw County, Alabama to her late parents, Sydney Elizabeth Wise Wilson & James Otis Wilson. Ms. Hall is survived by her sons Nick Holley & Martha, Mike Holley, and Rick Holley & Ann; daughter, Linda Holley Jones; and 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Houston Holley; brother, Harold Quinton Wilson; grandchildren, Leah Holley Day and Heather Holley; and great-great grandchild, Blaine Holley. Funeral services for Ms. Arlette Holley Hall will be held at 11 am Monday, January 20, 2020 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in Ino Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Bro. Elbert Smith will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Wade Holley, Johnny Holley, Mark Holley, Ben Holley, Kem Holley and Kevin Smith. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Camp Victory, 363 Victory Circle, Samson, Al 36477.
Hall, Ms. Arlette Holley
