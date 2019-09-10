Mrs. Myra Nell Howell Hall, age 88, a resident of Cottonwood, died early Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the home of her daughter after an extended illness. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the New Harmony Cemetery near Grangerburg with Reverend Jim Tate officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Dothan directing. The family will be receiving friends at the cemetery from 10:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to Covenant Care, 1512 W. Main St., Dothan, AL, 36301 or Alzheimer's Resource Center, P O Box 1170, Dothan, AL 36302. Mrs. Hall was born on March 8, 1931 in Cottonwood the daughter of Charlie Burchard Howell and Gladys Mae Bradberry Howell. She was a lifelong resident of Cottonwood and was a homemaker, especially enjoying gardening. Mrs. Hall was a member of the Cottonwood Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Theo Hall. Survivors include: daughter, Cynthia Diane Granger (Garry), Cottonwood; 2 sons, Rodger Dale Hall (Cindy), Marianna, FL.; Charles Wallace Hall ( Diana), Summerville, SC; brother, Donnell Howell (Lucy), Manassas Park, VA; granddaughter, Amanda Christine Holseberg (Todd), Charleston, SC; grandson, Charles Christopher Hall (Tabby), Charleston, SC; 5 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be the Faith Riders Motorcycle Ministry. The family would like to thank Covenant Hospice and Doris Moore for their loving care of Mrs. Hall. Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.