Mr. R. L. Hall, 92, a resident of Cottonwood, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Southeast Health. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jimmy Coachman officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Friday prior to service time. The family request casual attire for the service. At other times the family will be at the home of a daughter, Iris Gillespie, 800 Richmond Rd, Dothan, AL. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Mr. Hall was born October 28, 1926 in Houston County to Daniel Major and Clee Cochran Hall and lived all of his life in Cottonwood. He was a graduate of Cottonwood High School and was a big fan of the Cottonwood Bears. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army having served in the Korean Conflict. Mr. Hall was employed with W. M. Lewis and Son for over 30 years and later worked with the Town of Cottonwood and the Town of Cowarts. He enjoyed fishing and loved the Atlanta Braves. As a proud Mason, he was a member of the Cottonwood Masonic Lodge for over 60 years. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Cottonwood. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hall is predeceased by his wife, Annie Pearl Exum Hall, a brother, Talmadge Hall, a nephew, Talmadge Hall, Jr. and a son-in-law, Joel Wayne Draughon. Survivors include two daughters, Susan Himes (Bill) and Iris Ann Gillespie (Bill), all of Dothan; four grandchildren, Daniel Draughon (Chanda), Kent Golden, Courtney Bratcher (Bryan), Brittany Rivera (Willy); eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Huey J. Hall (Nora) of Decatur, AL. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
