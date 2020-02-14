Mrs. Wanda Jean (Hall) Skinner of Taylor, Alabama went home to be with the Lord on February 13th, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 58. Funeral Services will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Dothan Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Skelton and Pastor Jerry D. Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive guests at the church from 1:00 until 2:15 p.m. on Sunday prior to service time. Wanda was born on May 2nd, 1961 in Dothan, to Martha Jean Hall and the late Johnny Clyde Hall. She was a graduate of Rehobeth High School, class of 1979. In 1980, she married the love of her life, Michael E. Skinner of Abbeville, and they were happily married for almost 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and granny. She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Clyde Hall, and her granny, Hattie Cheadle. Survivors include her husband, Michael E. Skinner; her mother, Martha Jean Hall; a daughter, Miranda (Seth) Flint; a son, Ellis (Danielle) Skinner, granddaughters, Sophia Flint and Lydia Grace Flint, all of Dothan; a step-son, Terence Skinner (Michelle) of Eufaula; a sister, Ann (Luis) Ponce of Millbrook; several nieces and nephews. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Breaking
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Dothan High students taken to hospital after eating laced brownies
-
UPDATE: Enterprise woman dies in Monday accident on Alabama 167
-
Developer plans to demolish Pizza Kastle, build four-story hotel five years after similar plans failed
-
Rehobeth woman charged with robbing woman near downtown Dothan post office
-
Man faces domestic violence charge after striking ex’s new boyfriend with flatiron
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.