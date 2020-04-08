Harlie Halstead, Jr., a life-long resident of Houston County, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82 years old. A family graveside service will be held Thursday at Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Tim McCraney and Revered Kyle Johnson officiating. He was born and raised in the Union Hill Community of Cottonwood, AL and was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church where he served for many years as Chairman of Deacons and Sunday School Director. He was a 1956 graduate of Cottonwood High School and attended Wallace College after serving time in the United States Army. Following his military service, he was employed as a police officer with the Dothan City Police Department where he retired with the title of Traffic Commander. After retirement, he worked with Devol Company of Dothan. He is preceded in death by his parents, former Houston County Commissioner, Harlie Halstead, Sr., and Linnie Hollon Halstead; two brothers, Johnny Earl Halstead and Leadon Halstead; two sisters, Betty Merle White and Eugenia Marie Halstead. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ouida Dickerson; and daughter, Carla Halstead Gamble (Dwight); sister Laura Lounette Halstead, grandson Andrew Caleb Gamble and granddaughter Anna Grace Gamble, several special nieces, nephews and loving family members. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Union Hill Baptist Church.

