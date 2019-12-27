Mrs. Maurine Ham of Hartford went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 97. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Hart and Rev. Ricky Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends on Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and continuing until service time. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 873 North Shiloh Road, Hartford, AL 36344 or Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800 in honor of Mrs. Ham. Mrs. Ham was born October 21, 1922 in Hartford, AL to the late R.C. and Ila Norwood Caraway. Mrs. Ham loved to read God's word and she enjoyed word puzzles every day. Maurine played Mexican train dominos with a group of lady friends every Friday night in her home for the past 15 years. She also held bible study for the ladies on Thursday mornings in her home. Maurine never met a stranger and always made a connection with them. She loved spending time with family and friends but also enjoyed her alone time. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many who will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, her husband, J.W. Harn preceded her in death. Survivors include daughter, Nina H. Clark (Bob) Memphis, TN; son, Nigel R. Ham (Angel), Hartford; grandchildren: Amber Thomley (Clay), Kelsey Windham (Wes), Spencer Ham, and Trey Watson; great-grandchildren: Lyla Kate, and Charlie Thomley, and Shepard Windham; nieces, nephew, cousins, and Amy Hendrix, her night time house mate and care giver for the last 6 years, other extended family, and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Ham, Mrs. Maurine
