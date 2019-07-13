Philip H. Ham, age 68 of Slocomb, AL, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home. He is a native of Alabama born on July 14, 1950 to the late Homer W. and Fannie Mae Ham. Philip was of the Baptist faith and worked as a painter. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Katherine Gilley. Philip is survived by his son Jeremy McClenny and wife Gentry, grandchildren Baylen, and Arron, great grandchildren Jackson and Tegan, nephews Michael Rudolph Gilley, Glen Gilley, brother-in-law Bo Gilley, and numerous cousins. A memorial service for Philip will be held at 3:30 PM, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Slocomb, AL. www.williamsfuneralhomeservice.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.