Philip H. Ham, age 68 of Slocomb, AL, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home. He is a native of Alabama born on July 14, 1950 to the late Homer W. and Fannie Mae Ham. Philip was of the Baptist faith and worked as a painter. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Katherine Gilley. Philip is survived by his son Jeremy McClenny and wife Gentry, grandchildren Baylen, and Arron, great grandchildren Jackson and Tegan, nephews Michael Rudolph Gilley, Glen Gilley, brother-in-law Bo Gilley, and numerous cousins. A memorial service for Philip will be held at 3:30 PM, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Slocomb, AL. www.williamsfuneralhomeservice.com

