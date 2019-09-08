ARLINGTON, TEXAS. . .Homer Lee "Bo" Hamilton, a resident of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Abbeville, died early Thursday afternoon, September 5, 2019, at his home. He was 83. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the Union Free Will Baptist Church, near Abbeville, with Linda McConnico and Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday in the church sanctuary. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

