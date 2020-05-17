John Hamlin, a resident of Dothan passed away on May 9, 2020. He was 70. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID19 Virus, military honors will be rendered for family and close friends at 3 P.M. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. John was born in Woodbine, Kentucky on August 8, 1949; the son of Audrey and Mildred (Bowling) Hamlin. A graduate of West Point Military Academy John served in the United States Army for 23 years. He married the love of his life, Carol Brewer in June of 1972. John loved working with soldiers, the company of good friends and family and any time spent on the water. John never met a dog he didn't love or who didn't feel the same about him. Left to cherish John's memories is his wife of 47 years, Carol. A brother Richard (Karen) Hamlin and brother-in-law Larry Joe (Sherry) Brewer and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
