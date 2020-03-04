Frances Chalker Hammond passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 after an extended illness. Frances was born in Dale County in 1938 and resided there until her marriage to the love of her life Walter Hammond. They moved to his home state of Maryland and resided there until they returned to Alabama following their retirements. Frances has resided in Montgomery since 2015. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Walt who passed away in 2011, and her parents Aubrey and Jewel Chalker. She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Mckinney (Harrel), and Nancy Hubbard (Tom), and nieces Lisa Barnes (Barrie), Nicole Burton (Bobby), Lauren Vinson (Jeremy), Caroline Favor (Drake) and nephews Tim McKinney and Trip Hubbard, and several other great nieces and nephews. The family wants to give special thanks to her caregivers Gloria, Sallie and Veronica. There will be a private service with family only at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home in Montgomery, Alabama. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice in memory of Frances. www.southernheritagefh.com
