Mrs. Martha M. Hammond of Hartford passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. She was 81. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Mrs. Hammond was born in Geneva County to the late Emmett Lee and Vera Ayers Yeomans. Martha enjoyed traveling, especially to the Mountains. She was a loving mother and adoring grandmother who will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, her husband, A.I. Hammond; daughters: infant Debra, Sheree Akerman, Samantha Joy Turner all preceded her in death. Survivors include one daughter, Teresa Kelly (Pat), Slocomb; three sons: Ricky Newsome (Jackie), Enterprise, Paul Newsome, Hartford, and, Edward Osborne, Phenix City; two sisters: Donnie Berry, and Vonnie Brewer (Andy); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; other extended family and friends.

