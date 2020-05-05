Maudie Strickland Hancock, a resident of Abbeville, died Sunday afternoon, May 3, 2020, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. She was 98. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID-19 Virus, a graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in the Old Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Kenneth Preston officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Old Zion Baptist Church, c/o Johnny Starling, 480 County Road 36, Shorterville, AL 36373. Mrs. Hancock was born in the Wills Crossroads Community of Henry County, daughter of the late Wesley Yance Strickland and Hassie Mae Gamble Strickland. She was a retired employee of WestPoint Stevens. Mrs. Hancock was a member of the Old Zion Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star, Ashford Chapter, where she served as Worthy Matron. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Hancock, a daughter, Louise Hancock "Sissy" Hall, a son, Bruce Hancock, an infant granddaughter, Sharon Elizabeth Hall and two brothers, Charles Wesley Strickland, Thomas Hugh Strickland. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Annette Hancock (Charlene Self), Ozark; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Hancock, Midland City; and a son-in-law, Tommy Allen Hall, Abbeville; a sister-in-law, Voncile Strickland, Abbeville; three grandchildren, Lee Hancock (Amber), Craig Hall (Christy), and Kelli Haygood (Blane); three great-grandchildren, Preston Hancock, Kaileb Hall and Brently Hancock. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
