Mrs. Eva Mae Tillis Hancock passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Extendicare Health Center in Dothan. She was 100. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday July 21, 2019 at Redhill Methodist Church with Rev. Roger Whitaker and Buddy Pennington officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Mrs. Hancock was born January 19, 1919 in Dale County to the late Robert Clarence and Alma Lenora Starling Tillis. Eva was an avid painter and enjoyed making floral arrangements, and milkshakes at the old Hancock's Grocery in Esto which she and her husband owned and operated for many years. She was a member of Noma Baptist Church where she served in numerous capacities and loved her church family. Eva always loved listening to gospel music and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis O. Hancock; daughter, Carolyn Ann Berry; sister, Emma Jean Arriola; two brothers, Edd Tillis and Fred Tillis. She is survived by a special niece, Rhonda Rukvina (Keith) of Dothan; two grandchildren, Heather Berry of Bonifay and Lee Berry of Vernon; many other nieces, nephews and other extended family. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.