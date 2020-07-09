Mr. John Benton Hanke of Dothan passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 78 following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Berean Baptist Church with Rev. Raymond Holt officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church from 1011 AM on Thursday, one hour prior to the service. Mr. Hanke was born to the late Robert (Bob) Hanke and Mattie Louise Davis Hanke. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Bill, brother-in-law Glenn and nephew Steve. Survivors include his wife, Marcia; daughters, Cammie (Scott), Nikki (Kevin); grandchildren, Callie, Camden, Morgan and Mallory; sister, Barbara; sister-in-laws, Karrie (Greg) and Dale; and nieces, Shannon (Andy) and Misty (Mark).
