Mr. John Benton Hanke of Dothan passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 78 following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Berean Baptist Church with Rev. Raymond Holt officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 11 AM on Thursday, one hour prior to the service. Mr. Hanke was born to the late Robert (Bob) Hanke and Mattie Louise Davis Hanke. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Bill Hanke, brother-in-law Glenn Williams and nephew Steve Williams. Survivors include his wife, Marcia; daughters, Cammie (Scott), Nikki (Kevin); grandchildren, Callie, Camden, Morgan, Mallory; sister, Barbara Williams; sister-in-law, Dale Hanke; and nieces, Shannon (Andy) and Misty (Mark).

To plant a tree in memory of John Hanke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

