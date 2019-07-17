Ralph G. Hanners, Jr., 85, a resident of Newton, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. Private family graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Bay Springs Baptist Church cemetery with Minister Mark Turner officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL, 36303. Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
