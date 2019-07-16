Ralph G. Hanners, Jr., 85, a resident of Newton, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. The family will receive friends at Glover Funeral Home Chapel from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday. Private graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Bay Springs Baptist Church cemetery with Minister Mark Turner officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL, 36303. Mr. Hanners was born August 8, 1933 in Dale County, Alabama to Ralph and Nora Turner Hanners and lived most of his life in Houston County. He was a 1952 graduate of Wicksburg High School and later graduated from the University of Alabama in 1959. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Army. After graduation, Mr. Hanners founded Newton Warehouse Peanut Company which he operated until his retirement in 1985. He was an avid hunter and made many hunting trips throughout the west with his brother Gerald. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening and woodworking. Mr. Hanners is predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Gerald Hanners and James (Jimmy) Hanners. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte B. Hanners of Newton; three daughters, LaJuana Green (Fred) of Blowing Rock, NC, Tara Hubbard of Dothan and Meredith Seymour (Blake) of Dothan; two grandchildren, Leah Mesic and Hampton Seymour; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Elijah Laws; two sisters, Judy Bengtson (Bengt) of Dallas, Texas and Joan Thomley (Jerry) of Prattville; several nieces and nephews.
