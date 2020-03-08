Mrs. Jane Johnson Haralson, age 82, of Greenwood, SC passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood, SC. Jane was born in Dothan, AL, the daughter of the late Lamar and Ruby Lee Trammell Johnson. She worked at Parke Davis and attended Laurel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Flowers. Jane is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Haralson; her children, Sharron Cobb (David) of Waterloo, SC, Vickie Haralson of Clayton, GA and Danny Haralson (Debbie) of Greenwood, SC; two sisters, Martha Buie and Linda Robbins (Danny) both of Dothan; eight grandchildren, Lindsey Smith (Christian), Allison McCombs (Thomas), Chasity Dill (Robbie), Amanda Stout, Jeffrey Hopper (Kendall), Christy Haralson, Kacey Oliver and Brittney Thibeault (Austin); and sixteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held at 2 PM, Saturday in the Durst Avenue Church of God social hall in Greenwood, SC. www.wardwilson.com
