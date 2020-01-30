Mr. Marvin E. Hardy of Ashford passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 82. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church with Reverend Jeff Peacock officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020. Flowers will be accepted.
Hardy, Marvin E.
