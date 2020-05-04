Larry E. Hardy, Sr. Larry Edwin Hardy, Sr., a resident of Dothan, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at a local hospital. He was 83. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, funeral services for family and close friends will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Dothan First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Kevin Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends by car procession on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 outside the church between 5 and 7 pm. Mr. Hardy was born on March 12, 1937 in Columbus, GA and lived there the early years of his life. He worked for Georgia Highway Express and resided in Augusta, GA, later in Birmingham, AL before moving to Dothan in 1976. Mr. Hardy began a 30-year career with Lewis-Smith Supply until his retirement in July of 2013. He was a hardworking, humble, Godly servant. His children referred to him as a gentle giant. He loved without conditions, he spoke with action, and was very approachablemaking others feel completely at ease and loved. He was thankful for all of his Blessings, most significantly his family. Mr. Hardy was a member of Dothan First Church of the Nazarene since 1976. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Billye Jean Hardy; his son, Larry Edwin Hardy, Jr.; his daughters, Amanda (Dirk) Young, Cynthia (Berkley) Shirah, , Shelly (Paul) Meadows, and his special adopted niece, Melanie (Eric) Boggs; his grandchildren, Josh (Natalie) Baker, Zach (Allyson) Baker, Erika Young, Erin Young, Emily Shirah, Isabelle Shirah, Andrew Shirah, Ashley Hardy, Jessica Cook, and Josh Lyon; his great-grandchildren, Blaze Baker, Emery Baker, Eli Baker, Eleanor Baker, Emerson Baker, and Everett Baker; his brothers, Ray (Mary) Hardy, Richard (Donna) Hardy, and Glynn Hardy; his sisters, Sandra (Tim) Vought and Nena Whitley; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Two arrested after woman dragged by vehicle through Walmart parking lot
-
Vice search leads to four arrests
-
Mike Henry steps down as Headland High basketball coach
-
Headland hires Toby Greene as football coach/A.D. and Sammy Jackson as basketball coach
-
Police say argument leads to man strangling girlfriend
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.