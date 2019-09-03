Phyllis Kelley Harmon age 71, a resident of Panama City Beach, Florida passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral services will be held at Victoria Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Buddy Hood officiating. Burial will follow in the Victoria Baptist Church Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Mrs. Harmon is survived by her Husband, Jack Allen "Al" Harmon, Panama City Beach, FL; Sons- Will (Angela) Glover of Rehobeth, AL, and Sam (Melissa) Glover, Atlanta, GA. Brother - David (Reatha) Kelley, Jack, AL, and Sister - Kathy (George) King of Jack, AL. She also leaves behind a stepdaughter Leah Suzanne Jalving of Ft. Myers, Florida, 9 grandchildren, three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Betty Kendrick Shaver, and Sam Grady Kelley. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Harmon family.
