John Dwayne Harper, a resident of Pansey, AL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 61. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID19 Virus, a graveside service will be held for family and close friends at 2 pm on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Greg Aman officiating. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

