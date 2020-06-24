Mrs. Sarah E. Harper of Pansey passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 79. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 PM Thursday, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rocky Creek United Methodist Church, PO Box 677, Ashford, Al 36312.

