Mrs. Tonya Lynn Arnette Harrell of Enterprise, AL passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was 54 years of age. A graveside service will be held at Meadowlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Enterprise, AL on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Karl Hudson officiating and Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. Mrs. Harrell was born in Coffee County, AL on January 8, 1966 to Lloyd and the late Margie Lena Kennington Arnette. She loved her family dearly and was happiest when taking care of them and others. Tonya became a certified LPN to fulfill her desire to help care for others. She was a wonderful caregiver and loving companion to her mother-in-law, Helen Harrell and her father, Lloyd. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margie Lena Kennington Arnette. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Lee Harrell of Enterprise, AL; one son, Christopher Bastion (Hayley) of Headland, AL; two grandsons, Marshall and Mathew Bastion of Headland, AL; one brother, Terry Arnette (Sheila) of Enterprise, AL. Warren-Holloway-Ward Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. "Continuing The Trust You've Placed In Us" To sign a guest register, please visit: www.whwfuneralhome.com
