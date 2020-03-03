Ricky Frank Harrell, Sr., 64, of Valdosta, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at South Georgia Medical Center. He was born on September 16, 1955 to the late Louie Frank Harrell of Cottonwood, Alabama and Elizabeth Rabon Harrell of Blakely, Georgia. He was a welder and pipefitter, working for plant Vogtle in Augusta, Georgia. He was also a master plumber. He received a degree in accounting from Troy State University and worked for the John A. Conti Center in Dothan, Alabama and the Department of Family and Children's services in Blakely, Georgia. Mr. Harrell was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Ricky, Jr., and Georgia Harrell of Dothan, Alabama; a daughter and son-in-law, Paige and Paul Forbes of Valdosta, Georgia; a son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Cynthia Harrell of Ormond Beach, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Cheri Harrell and Ronald and Shelby Harrell all of Blakely, Georgia. A private graveside service will be held at the Hodgesville Baptist Church Cemetery in Dothan, Alabama. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.
