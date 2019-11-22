Charles W. Harris (TSGT, United States Air Force, Retired), a resident of Ozark, died early Sunday morning, November 17, 2019 in a Dothan hospital. He was 85. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 P.M. Monday, November 25, 2019, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Fred Flowers officiating. Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at 11:00 A.M. (E.S.T.) Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ozark-Dale County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2502, Ozark, Alabama 36361. Mr. Harris, son of the late John Harris and Miranda Connor Harris, was a native of West Virginia. Upon graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he later retired with the rank of TSGT, Mr. Harris was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He moved to Ozark and began to work with Civil Service at Fort Rucker in Personnel Administration until his retirement in 2000. Mr. Harris was a member of the St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Ozark. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Irma Jean Shipman Harris; a grandson, Phillip Michael Harris; six sisters, Christina Mae Harris, Emma Davison, Julia Davis, Kate Clayborn, Rosa Lee Cash, and Mildred Eddens; his brother, Howard Harris. Surviving relatives include his wife, Paula Jackson-Harris, Ozark; his son, Joel Andre Harris (MSGT, United States Air Force, Retired) and wife, Crystal, Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren, Joel Andre Harris, II and Chantel-Celeste Harris; nephew, Jerry Harris (Alana), Phoenix, AZ. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

