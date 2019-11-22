Charles W. Harris (TSGT, United States Air Force, Retired), a resident of Ozark, died early Sunday morning, November 17, 2019 in a Dothan hospital. He was 85. Funeral services will be held at 5:00 P.M. Monday, November 25, 2019, in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Fred Flowers officiating. Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held at 11:00 A.M. (E.S.T.) Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ozark-Dale County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2502, Ozark, Alabama 36361. Mr. Harris, son of the late John Harris and Miranda Connor Harris, was a native of West Virginia. Upon graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he later retired with the rank of TSGT, Mr. Harris was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He moved to Ozark and began to work with Civil Service at Fort Rucker in Personnel Administration until his retirement in 2000. Mr. Harris was a member of the St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Ozark. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Irma Jean Shipman Harris; a grandson, Phillip Michael Harris; six sisters, Christina Mae Harris, Emma Davison, Julia Davis, Kate Clayborn, Rosa Lee Cash, and Mildred Eddens; his brother, Howard Harris. Surviving relatives include his wife, Paula Jackson-Harris, Ozark; his son, Joel Andre Harris (MSGT, United States Air Force, Retired) and wife, Crystal, Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren, Joel Andre Harris, II and Chantel-Celeste Harris; nephew, Jerry Harris (Alana), Phoenix, AZ. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.