OZARK. Mrs. Edna Taylor Harris, a resident of the Pleasant Grove Community, near Ozark, died Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019 in an Ozark nursing home. She was 94. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Timothy Davis and Pastor James Bell officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 368 James St., Ozark, Alabama 36360. Mrs. Harris, daughter of the late Joseph Greenberry "Cephus" Taylor and Della Ezell Taylor, was a native and lifelong resident of the Pleasant Grove/Marley Mill Communities. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and sang in the church choir. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Harris; infant daughter; her sister, Ada Leora Taylor; six brothers, Clarence Taylor, Lewie Taylor, Nelson Taylor, Ervin Taylor, Purvis Taylor, and Maxie Taylor. Surviving relatives include her daughter Marie H. Harness (Kenneth C.), Ozark; a grandson, Scott Harness, Ozark; numerous nieces and nephews including Mary Batchelor and Joseph Taylor. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
