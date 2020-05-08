Elizabeth Johnson Harris was born on November 23, 1940 to the late Lloyd Johnson and Lizzie Johnson Holland. After 79 years of blessings, the Lord called her home on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Lil, affectionately known to her family, was the oldest of six children. Lil is survived by her four heart beats; her four boys, Otis, Jr., Perry, Louis and Bruce. She also leaves to cherish her memory, seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren; 1 daughter in-law and a host of relatives and friends. Lil is truly loved and will forever be in our hearts! Drive through viewing will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 5-7 PM at the funeral home; graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 10:00 AM at the Spring Hill Church Cemetery, Columbia, AL; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care."
