Hilda Braxton Harris, a resident of Dothan, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Westside Terrace. She was 96. Family only graveside services will be held at 1 PM Monday, April 13, 2020 at Memory Hill cemetery with Reverend Tim Willis officiating. Mrs. Harris was born July 16, 1923 in Hartford, Alabama to the late William Lafestus and Alberta Dooling Braxton. She married L. T. Harris in 1945 and raised three girls. Mrs. Harris retired from Warner Brothers and Sony and was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. She loved travelling but her pride and joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren. Mrs. Harris is preceded in death by her parents, husband, L. T. Harris; infant son, Billy Randall Meadows; two brothers, D. T. Braxton and John Braxton and a great grandson, Hank Wood. Survivors include her daughters, Joyce and Bob Magos, Loyce and Richard Fredrikson, Gloria and Joel Watkins; sister, Mary Skarb; grandchildren Melissa, Michelle, Meredith, Joey and Kelly; great grandchildren, Logan, Alex, Madison, Morgan, Joe, Harris and Anna Chayse. www.southernheritagefh.com
