Ms. LaTonya Corvette Harris, age 39, of Dothan, Alabama passed away on July 18, 2019; viewing will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 3-5 PM at the Georgett L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

